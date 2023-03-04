03/03/2023 Nicole Interviews Member of European Parliament Rob Roos: Europe should decouple from the CCP economically, and be independent as possible as it can

https://gettr.com/post/p2ahvgm39e7

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Nicole Interviews Member of European Parliament Rob Roos: The problem with the EU is that we have 27 member states, and they all have their own interests. Europe should decouple from the CCP economically, and be independent as possible as it can. Not only independent in terms of energy, but also in other ways to get rid of the dependence on the CCP.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 妮可采访欧洲议会议员罗布·鲁斯：欧盟的问题是，我们有27个成员国，他们都有各自的利益。欧洲应该在经济上与中共脱钩，并尽可能地独立。不但在能源方面独立，在其它方面也要摆脱对中共的依赖。





