TRAINING: SNIPER 101 Part 84 - How to use Mil-Dots for Ranging Targets [ TiborasaurusRex ]

CIVIL WAR I I

REVOLUTION 2020

GET READY PATRIOTS THE DEMOCRATS ( COMMUNISTS, ANTIFA, AND BLM HAVE VOWED TO ATTACK )



TiborasaurusRex



Ranging targets with your scope reticle discussed in detail.



Ranging Formulas:

Target size (any unit) x 1000 / Mils = Range (any unit)

Target Size (inches) x 25.4 / Mils = Range (m)

Target size (inches) x 100 / MOA = Range (yards)



HOW TO USE:

Collect and record the dimensions of various potential TRPs (target reference points) in your dope book. Try to anticipate any possible objects that you may see in your AO that could be used to range distances to various TRPs on your range card.

Draw up range card... designate and range all your TRPs ahead of time. This will enable you to deliver fire very quickly when a target presents itself in proximity to a TRP at a predetermined distance.



If target presents itself at an unknown range, you may have to range the target itself (assuming you know its dimensions).



Advantages:

Positive range bracket acquisition

Passive range finding system (does not emit light)

Mils are always available -- can't loose your optic

Not battery dependent -- can operate for extended periods w/o battery resupply



Limitations:

Have to know target dimensions

The full known dimensions of the object being ranged must be visible and should be situated perpendicular to the range finding device

Requires extreme steady position

Only relatively effective out to 700 yards for most applications

Typically takes 10 -- 30 seconds to accomplish



When to use Ranging Reticles:

At a minimum, an optical trigonometric confirmation of any target's range should be performed when time allows -- don't trust LASER or GPS readings alone.

Use in situations where use of LASERs may risk enemy detection.

Although reticles will have somewhat limited use at longer ranges do to error probability the ranging reticle will be your PRIMARY RANGING BACKUP & CONFIRMATION METHOD.



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All the music in this video was created by TiborasaurusRex, an unsigned artist.



Song Title: Wadi Watir, Particle Jam

Music and Lyrics by: TiborasaurusRex

Instrumentation and Vocals by: TiborasaurusRex

Recorded by: TiborasaurusRex