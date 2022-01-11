They did not go get those rocks from the moon/mars. "Chaos". #ai #virtualreality #simulation #life

Sarah horst is advertising some artifacts that only exist in her and NASA's mind in their computer world. Virtual reality is being pushed on the people, but they are looking at it like some type of convenient. Tax payers which is everyone, are being tricked out of their current aka energy. When we have folks speaking like they can actually go thru these barriers of spheres or dimension, we have to question the processes and the type of equipment used and all. If you are a person who don't ask questions and aren't curious then this type of information is not for you. Before people give their credit away they need to ask themselves: "what am I doing to where I can't give that same credit to myself"???.. It's a must you save yourself then help the ones who want to be helped, don't force your view on the students like these people we know. They went from fake food to fake stories to a fake world that you can "think" or "upload" what you feel is suitable for you in that place. So light beings be careful of what you associate yourself with because by that you are guilty. Also using chemical vapor deposition, using plasma which helps create the surface of these "ideal" images. Microfabrication produces a number of forms. Galileo galilei is coined the father of "observatory astronomy" having also "Gallium arsenide" used in these vacuums for optical nerve signaling, producing artificial material. It all has to mock the mind, body and soul to be a success. Photo #robo #ai #computer #simulation #va #digitalgrounds #nasa #real #crystal #clarity #high #mountainrange #thankyou #cvd #alcvd #pecvd #hpcvd