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Bill Gates smirking about denying jobs, air-travel, and SS benefits to unvaccinated people. Bill Gates is a sick twisted criminal inciting world panic and tyranny. Crimes against Humanity bigtime..
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55 views • October 18, 2021
Bill Gates smirking about denying jobs, air-travel, and social security benefits to unvaccinated people. Bill Gates is a sick twisted criminal inciting world panic and tyranny. Crimes against Humanity bigtime..
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