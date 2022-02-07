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Ottawa: Police Guarding Fuel Cans in Preparation For Removal by Hazmat Crews - No More Gas Allowed
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80 views • February 07, 2022
Long police line guarding fuel canisters as hazmat was called in for safe removal inside newly implemented freedom convoy base camp. Footage filmed at 7h00 pm tonight Sunday February 6th 2022 at RCGT Park parking lot corner Coventry Road and Vanier Parkway in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Video footage courtesy of
The 4K Guy - Fire & Police on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QPx1s6aiRM
Breaking: Ottawa Police Seizing Fuel From Protesters
Dennis Hendrickson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JgAL3Lahn0
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Video footage courtesy of
The 4K Guy - Fire & Police on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QPx1s6aiRM
Breaking: Ottawa Police Seizing Fuel From Protesters
Dennis Hendrickson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JgAL3Lahn0
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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