THROWBACK 1958: How the US may meet its Doom

THROWBACK: How the US may meet its doom

In 1958, American right-wing political activist and businessman Robert Welch (co-founder of The John Birch Society), claimed there was a nefarious plan to undermine the United States’ sovereignty from the inside.

This plan, according to him, involved:

➡️Wasting American money through excessive government spending

➡️Raising taxes higher and higher while simultaneously making the budget unbalanced

➡️Rampant inflation of the US currency

➡️Massive increase of the government bureaucracy and the federal government gaining more and more power over the states

Does this remind you of anything?