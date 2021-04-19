PEDOGate Explained. [part.2]

New Uncut, uncensored.

A view of the pedophile Mafia problem. PEDO[gate]- The people in power are pedophiles & psychopaths. They’ve been in control of mankind for many centuries. For those hundreds of years they’ve hunted for power and youth. They’re willing to do anything for a taste of innocence mixed with fear. Recently the death of Jeffrey Epstein brought the sinister underworld of sex trafficking and child sex rings to public attention. When he was murdered in front of the entire nation it woke many to the reality around them. But just because nobody was talking about them doesn’t mean that they weren’t preying on the children of the world behind closed doors.

*PEDO[gate] Explained -Part.1: https://www.brighteon.com/c21ec860-35cb-47fc-9e96-32c5c2afdb39

*Hollywood's Bleeding. https://www.brighteon.com/aa80d702-497f-45aa-aee0-8a6d4d9631c8

*America's Manufacturing Opioid Crisis. https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/fc3d4abb-67fe-453c-a618-44d22c137f3a





∅ Question Everything. Do your own research. Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!