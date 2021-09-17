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The Colorado Shooting - An FBI Profiler Responds
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20 views • September 17, 2021
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, dissects the Colorado shootings with a former FBI profiler, while hosting the Peter Schiff radio show. Also, will owning gold ever become illegal, how can we fight public sector unions, and thoughts on how to protect your self and your assets from the coming Western economic collapse.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web, at http://www.freedomainradio.com Hear more Peter Schiff radio shows at http://www.schiffradio.com
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web, at http://www.freedomainradio.com Hear more Peter Schiff radio shows at http://www.schiffradio.com
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