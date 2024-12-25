Faith in Christ Is Marrow to the Bones of Common Law



Last month, I was honoured to appear on Richard Vobes' show to talk about 'Know Your Lawful Rights', the middle book in my 'Battle Manuals for Freedom' series...





"Knowing your lawful rights is something we are learning is essential to navigate the both the legal and lawful systems. Author, Abdiel LeRoy joins me to help explain how he came away from the corporate world to write books on law, medical and financial rights."



