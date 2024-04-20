Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 The Garden’s Coming Along Nicely! 🤩🐶

Well, nearly all of the starts have been planted, and they’re coming along nicely. Although, some of the starts that I planted from seed haven’t done too well. 🤔 Haru and I hope you’re having a wonderful weekend so far! 👍🏾🤩🐶





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll