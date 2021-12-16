AIRLINE CEOS: MASKS ADD LITTLE IF ANYTHING TO SAFETY

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4232 subscribers
CEOs of Southwest Airlines and American Airlines testified before Congress this week that forcing people to wear masks on board their planes does little if anything to prevent spread of the virus. As predicted, Dem Members freaked out after hearing this blow to their deep faith. Also today...Cornell University closes again after new outbreak...among fully vaxxed. Navy begins booting unvaxxed sailors. South African health authorities can't figure out why US and Europe are locking down again over Omicron.