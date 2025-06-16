BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Circus in Canada:🤡 Introduction to G7 Circus performers - Trump left to go to Situation Room!!! - this from June 15, 2025
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
242 views • 1 day ago

Meanwhile in Canada, the circus is in full swing. Video from June 15, add on about Trump Situation Room was posted here early on 16th.

Adding this just posted, but from Israel so more lies than at CNN!!! :

BREAKING! Israeli outlet i24, citing a U.S. official, reports that preparations are underway for Washington to join the war — if Trump gives the green light.

Trump ‘LEAVING’ G7 meeting in Canada — CBS

ALERT, adding about Trump leaving:

He’s coming back to DC ‘TONIGHT’

Right after ‘evacuate Tehran’ warning

White House CONFIRMS Trump’s leaving G7 EARLY

‘Because of what’s going on in the Middle East’ — spox Leavitt

Adding: 

❗️ Trump orders National Security Council to White House situation room TONIGHT – Fox News reporter

FLASHBACK: Trump watched US forces kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani from the situation room in 2020

Adding: 

TIMELINE of Iran-related events in past hours:

- Hegseth announces ‘deployment of additional capabilities’

- Trump says he's ‘going to do SOMETHING’ after G7

- Trump says ‘EVACUATE Tehran immediately’

- Trump to leave G7 summit EARLY

- Orders NSC to situation room

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy