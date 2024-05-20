Create New Account
You Are NOT Alone!
Benny Wills
Published 15 hours ago

Had to read this one because I had just written it. Full text below.


Run run away with me

Sing sing and dance with me

Hug unplug and walk with me

Laugh and prance and play with me


Hold hold hold onto me

Caress undress and cuddle me

Jump and shout and howl with me

Cry get high and die with me


Let’s leave let’s flee let’s fly from here

Let’s go let’s get away from here

Let’s live and give and thrive from here

Let’s be carefree and free from here


Let’s rebel let’s excel

Let’s leave it all behind us

Let’s be well and bid farewell

To the paradigms that bind us


Hold me hold me in your arms

Gently pull me to your chest

Calmly calm my weary bones

Rest me soft upon your breast


Tell me I don’t have to pay

Tell me goodness finds a way

Tell me kindness has its day

Tell me all of it will be OK


Take take take my hand

Let’s leave it all behind

Arm in arm we’ll disappear

Beyond the boundaries of time

And crime

And suffering

Cruel rules

And people slumbering

Insane foes

And forms of governing


Run

Let’s run and run and run and run

Outrun our own existence and exit with the sun


Free me from the evil

Free me from the pain

Relieve me of the shackles

Relieve me of the chains


Let’s go let’s go let’s get away

Go forth posthaste with no delay


If you slow down I’ll carry you

If you fall down I’ll stay with you

If you lie down I’ll lie with you

If you bow out I’ll bow with you


Just stay with me

Stray with me

Sashay with me

And sway with me


Never say goodbye to me

Never ever say goodbye to me

Never ever whatsoever ever say goodbye to me


Don’t run don't flee don't fly from here

Don’t go don't get away from here

Stay

Let’s stay and change this place

Harmonize reorganize and change this place

Align divine within ourselves

Shift uplift and free ourselves


I can do it, I’ll go through it

Just not alone

I can take it, I can make it, I can fake it

Just not alone

I can meet it, I can beat it, I can defeat it

Just not alone

I can celebrate it, I can elevate it, I can accelerate it

Just not alone


Not alone

Not alone

You are not alone


Do me a favor to always remember that now and forever whatever

whenever that


You are not alone


