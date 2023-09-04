Create New Account
Uncensored: Worldwide Geoengineering Lawsuits!!! Landmark Case
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network

https://rumble.com/v2u8d5u-uncensored-worldwide-geoengineering-lawsuits-landmark-case.html

Jun 14, 2023

Maria Zeee

Nikki Florio and former Mayor Reinette Senum join Maria Zeee to announce a landmark case resulting in worldwide geoengineering lawsuits to stop the existential threat that manipulating our weather through geoengineering is causing, and how this is linked to the transhumanist agenda.


Keywords
reinette senummaria zeeenikki florioworldwide geoengineering lawsuits

