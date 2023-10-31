ABSURD!!!! Sen. Josh Hawley Drills DHS Mayorkas who wont answer border agent questions.

Sen. Josh Hawley MO: A patriotic whistleblower told me DHS special agents are being pulled off investigating child trafficking to make sandwiches for illegal immigrants at the southern border.
Secretary Mayorkas can’t deny it.
https://x.com/HawleyMO/status/1719417043479306405?s=20
