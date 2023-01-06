Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to get the most out of the year ahead with Lisa Schermerhorn
1 view
channel image
Renegade Media
Published Yesterday |

Lisa has over 20 years of experience as a transformational leader, best-selling author of the book "In Every Belief is a Lie", award winning speaker and expert in the fields of human behavior, leadership and personal development.

Lisa is a Certified Hypnotherapist, Master Practitioner in Neuro Linguistic Programming, Shamanic healer and an Energy Medicine Practitioner.

She is also one of the founders of Vermont Stands Up whose mission is to promote awareness, education, and effective action on issues that impact the health, safety, and prosperity of all Vermonters.

With a focus on the pursuit of truth and balance in information, civic accountability and justice, health autonomy, and environmental integrity.

https://www.facebook.com/lisa.friedmanschermerhorn

https://www.instagram.com/lisafriedmanschermerhorn/

www.lisaschermerhorncoaching.com

To get tickets to the Truth Tour now, go to https://truthtour.net

To get access to the speaker's GIFT BAG, sign up here: https://renegademedianews.com

Follow Renegade Media on Telegram: https://t.me/renegademedia

Watch the entire Summit here: https://rumble.com/v230pne--the-2023-liberty-summit.html

Subscribe to our Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/RenegadeMedia

Keywords
mindsetmotivationstresstruthcommunitybeliefpassion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket