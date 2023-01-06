How to get the most out of the year ahead with Lisa Schermerhorn

Lisa has over 20 years of experience as a transformational leader, best-selling author of the book "In Every Belief is a Lie", award winning speaker and expert in the fields of human behavior, leadership and personal development.

Lisa is a Certified Hypnotherapist, Master Practitioner in Neuro Linguistic Programming, Shamanic healer and an Energy Medicine Practitioner.

She is also one of the founders of Vermont Stands Up whose mission is to promote awareness, education, and effective action on issues that impact the health, safety, and prosperity of all Vermonters.

With a focus on the pursuit of truth and balance in information, civic accountability and justice, health autonomy, and environmental integrity.

https://www.facebook.com/lisa.friedmanschermerhorn

https://www.instagram.com/lisafriedmanschermerhorn/

www.lisaschermerhorncoaching.com

To get tickets to the Truth Tour now, go to https://truthtour.net

To get access to the speaker's GIFT BAG, sign up here: https://renegademedianews.com

Follow Renegade Media on Telegram: https://t.me/renegademedia

Watch the entire Summit here: https://rumble.com/v230pne--the-2023-liberty-summit.html

Subscribe to our Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/RenegadeMedia