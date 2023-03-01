Create New Account
If you want peace say yes
Divine Dimensions Library
Published 19 hours ago |

If you want peace, say yes right now.

(Or if you want a DE- _______ break, say yes right now.)


Hello, Children. I'm Theresa.


Today … I want to help you ask for Divine help.


Now Children, Repeat After Me:


God of the Light, Real Jesus, Real Archangel Michael,


Show me the Divine Solution for


Placing a perimeter or sphere of Divine Protection around me,

Such that if any non-Light forms comes near me

Or anything I don't like approaches or comes near me,

It is sealed right away & funneled up to God of the Light.

God says who can or may not be present in my sphere or the round area around me.


Thank you, it is done.




