If you want peace, say yes right
now.
(Or if you want a DE- _______ break, say yes right now.)
Hello, Children. I'm Theresa.
Today … I want to help you ask for Divine help.
Now Children, Repeat After Me:
God of the Light, Real Jesus, Real Archangel Michael,
Show me the Divine Solution for
Placing a perimeter or sphere of Divine Protection around me,
Such that if any non-Light forms comes near me
Or anything I don't like approaches or comes near me,
It is sealed right away & funneled up to God of the Light.
God says who can or may not be present in my sphere or the round area around me.
Thank you, it is done.
