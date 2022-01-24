Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | Defeat The Mandates EPIC Speech Wash DC

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See also the incredible new tune, HEART OF FREEDOM, lyrics by Robert F Kennedy Jr, performed by Grant Ellman, Presenze Music and produced by RFK Jrs non profit Childrens Health Defense - www.childrenshealthdefense.org
Check it out at
https://www.brighteon.com/4b4fe270-3824-4e78-a30f-a47a95ca2803