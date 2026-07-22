The Untold Story Behind America’s First Hero Is Crushing the Box Office - Diederik Hoogstraten, Co-Writer of Young Washington | FOC Show

On the Flyover Conservatives Show, David and Stacy Whited sit down with Diederik Hoogstraten, co-writer of Angel Studios’ hit film Young Washington, to uncover the untold story of the failures, hardships and providential moments that forged America’s first great leader. Diederik reveals how the filmmakers transformed George Washington’s overlooked early years into an epic story about courage, resilience, faith and servant leadership—and why audiences across America are enthusiastically supporting it. They discuss the divine hand that appeared to protect Washington on the battlefield, the mentors who shaped his character, the difference between demanding obedience and earning respect, and why failure can become “a tutor sent by God.” Diederik also explains why Hollywood continues to underestimate the enormous audience hungry for patriotic, faith-filled and values-driven entertainment. Hear the incredible story behind the movie that is surprising the entertainment establishment—and learn how purchasing or paying forward a ticket can help ensure that more inspiring American stories are brought to the big screen.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comDiederik HoogstratenWEBSITE: www.YoungWashington.comDiederik Hoogstraten is a screenwriter, producer and author who co-wrote the historical epic Young Washington alongside Jon Erwin and Tom Provost. Born and raised in the Netherlands, Diederik moved to the United States in 2002 and has spent his adult life in New York, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. Before transitioning into screenwriting, he worked as an international journalist and interviewed some of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures, including Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Dolly Parton and Richard Gere. Through Fuelbreak Road Productions, Diederik develops stories intended to inspire, challenge and uplift audiences through themes such as courage, faith, resilience and hope. He currently lives in Austin with his wife, Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten, CEO of Wonder Project, and their three children.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: