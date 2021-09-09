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MEDIA TWISTING THE TRUTH AGAIN - THE BIG WAKE UP
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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401 views • September 09, 2021
MEDIA TWISTING THE TRUTH AGAIN - THE BIG WAKE UP

MEDIA TWISTING THE TRUTH AGAIN - IVERMECTIN - BANK ACCOUNTS CLOSED IF UNVACCINATED - THE BIG WAKE UP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SPbKLeYGevhy/

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More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.


Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.


Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...


Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity




An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm


MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D


A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed


DETOX From Spike Protein and COVID Vax
How To Detox Graphene Oxide With Natural Zeolites
https://rumble.com/vkdefp-how-to-detox-graphene-oxide-with-natural-zeolites.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Possible Ways to Neutralize Covid Vaccine Spike Protein Damage
https://spikedetox.blogspot.com/
10 Ways to Detox from Vaccines
https://thedrswolfson.com/10-ways-detox-vaccines/
HOW TO DETOXIFY AND HEAL FROM VACCINATIONS – FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN
https://www.organiclifestylemagazine.com/issue/17-how-to-detoxify-and-heal-from-vaccinations-for-adults-and-children
HOW TO DETOXIFY FROM VACCINATIONS & HEAVY METALS
https://www.organiclifestylemagazine.com/how-to-detoxify-from-vaccinations-heavy-metals
Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission?
Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-09-is-pine-needle-tea-the-answer-to-covid-vaccine-shedding-suramin-shikimic-acid.html




Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/


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[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
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[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
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#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga


msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotechscamdemic
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