Dr Judy Mikovits: The covid and Polio Jabs Created Monkeypox

Dr Judy Mikovits returned to The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss a couple of fascinating topics, starting with refuting the theory that viruses don’t exist. She does a deep dive into the science proving that conspiracy theory to be false.





However, the most important discussion was the second half of the interview where we discussed monkeypox. Unfortunately, she’s seeing a repeat of the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s play out with this monkeypox “outbreak.” With the same point man, Anthony Fauci, lying to the American people yet again.





While monkeypox is being pitched to the American people as a naturally occurring outbreak of a virus, Dr Mikovits has a different perspective on this.





For more information from Dr Judy Mikovits, please visit her website https://therealdrjudy.com.





For all of my shows, articles and interviews, please visit https://jeffdornik.com.





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