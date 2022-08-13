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Dr Judy Mikovits: The covid and Polio Jabs Created Monkeypox
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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815 views • August 13, 2022

Dr Judy Mikovits returned to The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss a couple of fascinating topics, starting with refuting the theory that viruses don’t exist. She does a deep dive into the science proving that conspiracy theory to be false.


However, the most important discussion was the second half of the interview where we discussed monkeypox. Unfortunately, she’s seeing a repeat of the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s play out with this monkeypox “outbreak.” With the same point man, Anthony Fauci, lying to the American people yet again.


While monkeypox is being pitched to the American people as a naturally occurring outbreak of a virus, Dr Mikovits has a different perspective on this.


For more information from Dr Judy Mikovits, please visit her website https://therealdrjudy.com.


For all of my shows, articles and interviews, please visit https://jeffdornik.com.


Check out my new show with Karen Kingston called In The Foxhole, which airs exclusively on Freedom First TV. Become a subscriber to get access to this show and the rest of the on-demand library of recorded shows. Use code JEFF for 25% when you sign up at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe, or you can catch all the shows live for FREE at https://freedomfirst.tv/live.

Keywords
podcastvirusanti-vaxxdr judy mikovitsjudy mikovitsanthony faucicovid-19covidcovid-19 vaccinefreedom first networkcov-2monkeypoxjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffn
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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