Pakistan's Interior Minister Naqvi is back in Tehran, meeting with Iranian President Pezeshkian to discuss a "fresh" US proposal

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is back in Tehran, meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss a "fresh" U.S. proposal. (Yesterday)



Naqvi met with President Pezeshkian, IRGC Chief General Ahmad Vahidi, and Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni. Pakistani government sources say Pakistan-led mediation has entered a "critical phase" with a new U.S. proposal on the table aimed at ending the conflict.



This is Naqvi's second trip to Iran in less than a week. His previous visit (May 17) included a 90-minute private meeting with Pezeshkian where the Iranian president praised Pakistan's role in stabilizing the fragile ceasefire.



Trump rejected Iran's 14-point plan as "totally unacceptable." Iran sent a revised response. Trump told the New York Post: "I'm not open to anything right now" and threatened "they know what's going to be happening soon."



The ceasefire is on "life support." Trump convened the Situation Room Tuesday to discuss military options. Naqvi is shuttling between Washington and Tehran trying to prevent the war from restarting. Pakistan is the only country maintaining high-level dialogue with both sides.

Adding:

The U.S. has sent a new text proposal to Iran through Pakistani mediators, according to Tasnim News citing sources close to the negotiation team.



Timeline:



➡️Iran sent a 14-point text three days ago



➡️U.S. rejected it as "totally unacceptable"



➡️U.S. has now sent a new text back to Iran



➡️Iran is reviewing the text and has not yet responded



➡️Pakistani mediator Mohsin Naqvi is in Tehran trying to bring the texts closer together



➡️Nothing has been finalized yet

Adding, also from Yesterday:

Iran’s IRGC warns the US/Israel following threats:



“Let the American-Zionist enemy, which has not learned from its repeated major & strategic defeats to Iran while once again opened its mouth to threats, know this:



Although they attacked us with the full capability of 2 armies, among the most expensive armies in the world, we did not bring all of our capacities into action against them.



But now, if aggression against Iran is repeated, the regional war that had been promised will this time be extended beyond the region (❗️). Our crushing blows, in places you cannot even imagine, will bring you to ruin.



We are men of war, and you will see our power on the battlefield… not in hollow statements and on social media pages (diss on Trump).



@FotrosResistancee