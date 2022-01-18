Mandates Are Immoral, Ineffective and Violation of Nuremberg

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01/12/2022 Steve Kirsch: Vaccination Mandates is just the wrong solution to the pandemic. And the vaccine is not even approved by the FDA. If people want to protect themselves against getting COVID, early treatment could have saved everything, and just get a 3M respirator with a P100 filter. I think that mandates are unethical, immoral, and ineffective. People are being coerced into taking it, and this is a violation of Nuremberg.