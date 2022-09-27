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Russia Ukraine Updates
September 26, 2022
Kherson region is littered with burned NATO equipment: a convoy of Dutch YPR-765 BMPs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine passes a broken column of the same YPR-765 near the village of Andreevka
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