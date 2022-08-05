COVID-19 Outbreaks Re-Emerge in Many Places in China

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https://gnews.org/post/p13szf178
According to Spotlight on China, COVID-19 outbreaks have re-emerged in many places in China. The CCP still firmly sticks to its stringent Zero COVID Policy while people are suffering and miserable