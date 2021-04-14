© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
36) A hora da verdade: 5G e Portugal
Follow
1
Share
Report
6 views • April 14, 2021
Fontes/créditos:
Conheça a vida do ditador chinês Xi Jinping [documentário] | 31/03/2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeeQHj65v-s
Hino soviético de 1944
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFM7JYyC1Ck
Imprensa:
Portugal e China assinam 17 acordos de cooperação:
https://www.publico.pt/2018/12/05/economia/noticia/17-acordos-assinados-vista-xi-jinping-portugal-1853673
https://observador.pt/2018/12/05/os-17-acordos-bilaterais-entre-portugal-e-a-china-com-destaque-para-cooperacao-economica/
https://www.portugal.gov.pt/pt/gc21/comunicacao/noticia?i=estao-criadas-as-condicoes-para-reforcar-as-relacoes-com-a-china
https://pt.euronews.com/2018/12/05/portugal-e-china-assinam-17-acordos-de-cooperacao
Conheça a vida do ditador chinês Xi Jinping [documentário] | 31/03/2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeeQHj65v-s
Hino soviético de 1944
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFM7JYyC1Ck
Imprensa:
Portugal e China assinam 17 acordos de cooperação:
https://www.publico.pt/2018/12/05/economia/noticia/17-acordos-assinados-vista-xi-jinping-portugal-1853673
https://observador.pt/2018/12/05/os-17-acordos-bilaterais-entre-portugal-e-a-china-com-destaque-para-cooperacao-economica/
https://www.portugal.gov.pt/pt/gc21/comunicacao/noticia?i=estao-criadas-as-condicoes-para-reforcar-as-relacoes-com-a-china
https://pt.euronews.com/2018/12/05/portugal-e-china-assinam-17-acordos-de-cooperacao
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.