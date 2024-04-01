Create New Account
Deputy Head of Turkey's Opposition Party, Mehmet Palaz - Killed when a Overloaded Balcony Collapsed during Wild Victory Celebrations
The deputy head of Turkey's opposition party, Mehmet Palaz, was killed when a balcony collapsed during wild victory celebrations.


The celebration took place on the occasion of the victory of the Turkish opposition in municipal elections held on Sunday.

