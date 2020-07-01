© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Commerce Secretary weighs in on Chinese government, USMCA
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • July 01, 2020
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses unrest in Hong Kong amid China's passing of a new national security law, the future of tech and relations with Huawei and ZTE, and stresses the importance of the USMCA.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.