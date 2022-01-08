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Blowing away abnormal January 6th Darby snowstorm
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53 views • January 08, 2022
We almost never get 16" in one storm. Way too much for my little ATV plow, I had to fire up the snowblower to regain some semblance of control.
I knew upon buying this property that I was not going to handle the winter snows with a shovel and pusher as I had my previous Idaho and Montana homes. I bought an Ariens 24" snow blower in August. Without it, snowshoes and tire chains would be required.
I knew upon buying this property that I was not going to handle the winter snows with a shovel and pusher as I had my previous Idaho and Montana homes. I bought an Ariens 24" snow blower in August. Without it, snowshoes and tire chains would be required.
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