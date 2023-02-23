Medical Tyranny! Government Tracking Vaccination Status Using Your Doctor As a Spy!

Dr. Robert Malone and Stinchfield talk about the government using your doctor to track everyone's vaccination status. The W.H.O. wants to create vaccine passports and this is how they can terrorize anyone who doesn't obey.





