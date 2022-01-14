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SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 9 w/ Brittney Mitchell
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3 views • January 14, 2022
Where to even begin!

My friends, a new dawn is upon us!

Today is an epic day as I am joined by fellow musician, intuitive healer, IT instructor, and free-thinker -- Brittney Mitchell. Just so happens -- I married her a while back.

Olivia (our new puppy) is also with us today!

So much to talk about -- but nothing is more epic and astounding than the SCOTUS ruling from yesterday. We are in quite a celebratory state right now as the ruling, in regards to Biden's vaccine mandate, means that We The People are now entering a whole new phase of WW3. It's the phase where the entire NWO/WEF/Globalist narrative collapses at free-fall speed -- and we get to enjoy every last ounce of it.

Yes. Yes. Yes.

Also going to touch on the 'Q' plan a little bit and Carl Deacon's amazing work on his channel. David Whitehead's amazing docuseries "Cult of the Medics". Project Veritas' latest release on Fauci's gain-of-function research. And so much more!

Love you all! Pour up a drink and make a toast to what appears to be officially -- the beginning of the end of humanity's enslavement!

Enjoy!

http://souledout.tv

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