SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 9 w/ Brittney Mitchell

Where to even begin!My friends, a new dawn is upon us!Today is an epic day as I am joined by fellow musician, intuitive healer, IT instructor, and free-thinker -- Brittney Mitchell. Just so happens -- I married her a while back.Olivia (our new puppy) is also with us today!So much to talk about -- but nothing is more epic and astounding than the SCOTUS ruling from yesterday. We are in quite a celebratory state right now as the ruling, in regards to Biden's vaccine mandate, means that We The People are now entering a whole new phase of WW3. It's the phase where the entire NWO/WEF/Globalist narrative collapses at free-fall speed -- and we get to enjoy every last ounce of it.Yes. Yes. Yes.Also going to touch on the 'Q' plan a little bit and Carl Deacon's amazing work on his channel. David Whitehead's amazing docuseries "Cult of the Medics". Project Veritas' latest release on Fauci's gain-of-function research. And so much more!Love you all! Pour up a drink and make a toast to what appears to be officially -- the beginning of the end of humanity's enslavement!Enjoy!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!DONATE (various methods)THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!