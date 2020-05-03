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G. Edward Griffin: McMillon's cut.
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99 views • May 03, 2020
This was a small segment of G. Edward Griffin's Q&A session with the Autonomy class, moderated by host an navigator Richard Grove, where he was interviewed by Autonomy Season 1 graduate Chris McMillon about his high and low moments of his career and whatever happened to Norman Dodd's researcher, Catherine Casey. He also makes an announcement about his Red Pill University! This is just about 25 minutes of the three-hour Q&A session, which has been edited for Episode 12 of truthconduit.com.
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