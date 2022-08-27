Big Tech Directly Assists Child Traffickers! Predators Targeting and Luring Children Online

Stew Peters Show





August 26, 2022





John DiGirolamo, esteemed book author, joins us today to talk about the tactics used to lure children on the web. How does Big Tech encourage the manipulation and extortion of your children?





Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Its-Not-About-Sex-Trafficking/dp/B0B3N4C1HX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1RMMJ6SIXHP8C&keywords=it%27s+not+about+the+sex&qid=1661183722&sprefix=it%27is+not+about+the+sex%2Caps%2C1321&sr=8-1





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