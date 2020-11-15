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New Estates? Or New Jails..? Soon it will be, ”what bubble do you live in” go to 4.50 min for proof.
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117 views • November 15, 2020
Go to 4.50min of this vid for proof of what they’re about to do to you, *THEY'RE TELLING YOU*
Don’t say this won’t happen when it’s all ready happening! And it’s it’s happened because people allowed it! Stop believing Everything you see/hear in the 6pm “News” and assess your life as per what You see and experience Every Day!!!
And,
If you’re a police or army or airforce person, do what’s right for humanity, and stop being subordinate and blindly follow orders from your “Bosses”!!! QUESTION EVERYTHING!!!!!!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
Don’t say this won’t happen when it’s all ready happening! And it’s it’s happened because people allowed it! Stop believing Everything you see/hear in the 6pm “News” and assess your life as per what You see and experience Every Day!!!
And,
If you’re a police or army or airforce person, do what’s right for humanity, and stop being subordinate and blindly follow orders from your “Bosses”!!! QUESTION EVERYTHING!!!!!!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
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