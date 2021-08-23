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SHOCKING: THIS IS IN YOUR VAC CINE, FOLKS! - Check It Out!
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966 views • August 23, 2021
This is what's inside the vaxx, graphene oxide. Did you know about this and for what purpose, you might ask? Research if you have doubts.
Question Everything & Do your due diligence.
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Question Everything & Do your due diligence.
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