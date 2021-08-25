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You'll Eat Much Less Meat
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33 views • August 25, 2021
Almost 100 years ago in a Cosmopolitan Magazine article, Lord Birkenhead predicted the end of agriculture by 2029, I think we are ahead of schedule. He also predicted that mankind would be using synthetic food. So who are the people that have determined we will eat much less meat? What is really behind the death of agriculture? Who or what do they believe the enemy to be?
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