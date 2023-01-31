Episode 2 - Vunerability

Episode 2 - Vulnerability.
In fire service, vulnerability is perceived as something to strengthen or shore up. This makes sense in terms of a patient or structure that is vulnerable. It is in fact, compromised. Based on research, today's episode explores how to expand your understanding of vulnerability, what it IS and what it IS not.
References
Bradley, B., & Furrow, J. (2013). Emotionally focused couple therapy for dummies. John Wiley & Sons.
Flannery, R. B., Jr. (2015). Treating psychological trauma in first responders: A multi-modal paradigm. Psychiatric Quarterly, 86(2), 261-267. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11126-014- 9329-z
Johnson, S. M., Burgess Moser, M., Beckes, L., Smith, A., Dalgleish, T., Halchuk, R., Hasselmo, K., Greenman, P. S., Merali, Z., & Coan, J. A. (2013). Soothing the threatened brain: Leveraging contact comfort with emotionally focused therapy. PLoS ONE, 8(11), e79314–e79314. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0079
Intro music citation: Ukulele and Piano by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Outro music citation:Happy Whistling Ukulele by LesFM | https://lesfm.net/happy-background-music/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons CC BY 3.0https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.