Episode 2 - Vunerability
Take 5 with Lea
Published 11 days ago |

Episode 2 - Vulnerability.

In fire service, vulnerability is perceived as something to strengthen or shore up. This makes sense in terms of a patient or structure that is vulnerable. It is in fact, compromised. Based on research, today's episode explores how to expand your understanding of vulnerability, what it IS and what it IS not.

References

Bradley, B., & Furrow, J. (2013). Emotionally focused couple therapy for dummies. John Wiley & Sons.

Flannery, R. B., Jr. (2015). Treating psychological trauma in first responders: A multi-modal paradigm. Psychiatric Quarterly, 86(2), 261-267. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11126-014-  9329-z

Johnson, S. M., Burgess Moser, M., Beckes, L., Smith, A., Dalgleish, T., Halchuk, R., Hasselmo, K., Greenman, P. S., Merali, Z., & Coan, J. A. (2013). Soothing the threatened brain: Leveraging contact comfort with emotionally focused therapy. PLoS ONE, 8(11), e79314–e79314. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0079

Intro music citation: Ukulele and Piano by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

Outro music citation:Happy Whistling Ukulele by LesFM | https://lesfm.net/happy-background-music/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons CC BY 3.0https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Keywords
healthscienceemotionsmedicaltherapyfeelingsscenerelationshippsychologyresiliencycounselingcaptaincoupleemtchiefemotionfirefighterresilienceconnectionincidentattachmentphysiologicalfire fighterbehavioral

