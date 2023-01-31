Episode 2 - Vunerability

Episode 2 - Vulnerability.

In fire service, vulnerability is perceived as something to strengthen or shore up. This makes sense in terms of a patient or structure that is vulnerable. It is in fact, compromised. Based on research, today's episode explores how to expand your understanding of vulnerability, what it IS and what it IS not.



References

