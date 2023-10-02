The idea that a virus was released & is still around 3 years later, is NOT possible, J. Couey, PhD

“The statement that a virus was released… and is still circulating the globe [ 3 years later, ] is NOT possible.” [RNA viruses mutate too quickly, which is why this is not possible.]" “How can you call [COVID-19] a unique respiratory disease when you stopped treating this respiratory disease the way you used to?” [The more likely explanation is that people were given remdesivir, people were given midazolam, people were NOT given (adequate doses of corticosteroids to reduce inflammation).] Jonathan Jay Couey, PhD, giving a presentation to the National Citizen’s Inquiry (Canada) on Apr 28, 2023. The full presentation is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2kxc9w-national-citizens-inquiry-red-deer-day-3.html
Other videos of Jonathan Couey, PhD are posted here:
https://www.twitch.tv/gigaohmbiological/videos
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.