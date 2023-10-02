Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The idea that a virus was released & is still around 3 years later, is NOT possible, J. Couey, PhD
channel image
The Prisoner
8780 Subscribers
Shop now
549 views
Published Yesterday

“The statement that  a virus was released… and is still circulating the globe [ 3 years later, ] is NOT possible.” [RNA viruses mutate too quickly, which is why this is not possible.]" “How can you call [COVID-19] a unique respiratory disease when you  stopped treating  this respiratory disease  the way you used to?” [The more likely explanation is that  people were given remdesivir, people were given midazolam, people were NOT given (adequate doses of corticosteroids to reduce inflammation).] Jonathan Jay Couey, PhD, giving a presentation to the National Citizen’s Inquiry (Canada) on Apr 28, 2023. The full presentation is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2kxc9w-national-citizens-inquiry-red-deer-day-3.html

Other videos of Jonathan Couey, PhD are posted here:
https://www.twitch.tv/gigaohmbiological/videos

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
covid-19plandemicjonathan jay couey phd

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket