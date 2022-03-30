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Nobody has isiolated the COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 Virus! with Dr. Andrew Kaufman
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88 views • March 30, 2022
Dr. Andrew Kaufman.
Andrew Kaufman, M.D., returns to talk to Christopher James about a worldwide issue: NOBODY has isolated the COVID-19 SARS 2 VIRUS! Christopher seeks solutions going forward, probing Dr. Andy to share his wisdom and knowledge on how we should all react and proceed, knowing that the majority won’t understand. Kaufman breaks down the facts in a simple straightforward manner so listeners can comprehend and share with others.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vya9oc-nobody-has-isolated-the-covid-19-sars-cov-2-virus-with-dr.-andrew-kaufman.html
Andrew Kaufman, M.D., returns to talk to Christopher James about a worldwide issue: NOBODY has isolated the COVID-19 SARS 2 VIRUS! Christopher seeks solutions going forward, probing Dr. Andy to share his wisdom and knowledge on how we should all react and proceed, knowing that the majority won’t understand. Kaufman breaks down the facts in a simple straightforward manner so listeners can comprehend and share with others.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vya9oc-nobody-has-isolated-the-covid-19-sars-cov-2-virus-with-dr.-andrew-kaufman.html
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