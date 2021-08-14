Outrageous Employers & Cities Require Proof of Vax...Taliban Takes Control of Afghanistan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In tonight's Headline News stories from this week: If I were president of the United States and the Taliban was taking over Afghanistan, leaving the region in complete turmoil, I'm not exactly sure I would leave DC on vacation to Camp David- and yet, that's exactly what Joe Biden is doing. The Taliban is advancing and sending the region into pure chaos. That along with this week's TOP stories!
Employees are now being required to get the vaccine in order to keep their jobs, but millions are fighting BACK!!!
Link to 2015 NIH article: Imperfect Vaccination Can Enhance the Transmission of Highly Virulent Pathogens https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4516275/