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Planned Parenthood uses partial-birth abortions to sell baby parts!! CAUGHT ON CAMERA (Dr. Nucatola)
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95 views • May 06, 2022
WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE:
https://rumble.com/v13dafx-5.3.22-when-will-they-be-held-accountable-scotus-durham-gates-msm-hell-open.html
(clip starts approx 12mins in)
Dr. Deborah Nucatola - Senior Director of Medical Services, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Cecile Richards - President and CEO, Planned Parenthood
https://rumble.com/v13dafx-5.3.22-when-will-they-be-held-accountable-scotus-durham-gates-msm-hell-open.html
(clip starts approx 12mins in)
Dr. Deborah Nucatola - Senior Director of Medical Services, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Cecile Richards - President and CEO, Planned Parenthood
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