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CREDIT CARDS, 401K, GOLD & CBDC...Q&A with Lynette Zang
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397 views • September 01, 2022

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Streamed live August 31/2022  Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=QA8312022&month=2022-09

or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=QA8312022


❓ Viewer Questions:

Question 1: 3:45 When the overnight reset happens, how soon after do you see the price of gold and silver reaching their true values?

Question 2: 5:37 If governments want CBDCs why would they ever allow or facilitate the trade of gold and silver?

Question 3: 8:44 What do you think of the trend of people on fixed or limited incomes maxing out credit cards to buy precious metals and food? Since credit card debt is unsecured, there would be no repercussions either when they just stop paying or declare bankruptcy.

Question 4: 10:24 Although I'm debt free, I have limited funds left from my paycheck after paying the bills. Should I buy silver with the extra money after each pay period, or save up enough over time to buy gold? Which is better to have?

Question 5: 13:48 What do we do when we get a CBDC ?

Question 6: 15:24 What will happen to 401k, savings and stock investments when CBDC in implemented? 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/credi... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🔒GET PROTECTED WHILE YOU CAN! 🔒 If you're not already in a protected position for The Global Reset, call us for your free strategy consult now: 877-410-1414 WHY ITM TRADING? 

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