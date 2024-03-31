FINAL COMPLETE5 pt1 Israel Gaza War RARE Nova Music Festival & Kibbutz Hamas Attacks Footage
Was oct 7th blue skies with hardly any clouds? or a sky with clouds? Remember only one can be correct.. Either the 7th and most importantly the morning of the 7th was blue skies with hardly any clouds, or it was a sky with many clouds. Both cant be correct at the same time. Will the real oct 7th please stand up.... See my other vids for more details >>>
LINK 17 min vid - Israel Gaza War Clouds Clouds Clouds oh my PT3 >>> Is All Oct 7th Footage With Clouds FRAUDS & LIES?? 17 min clip Israel Gaza War Clouds Clouds Clouds oh my pt3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/XM7560fKP6ED/
LINK 3hr vid - Israel Gaza War Clouds Clouds Clouds oh my PT3 RARE Nova Music Party Festival & Kibbutz Attacks Footage https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvdODD1TeWP3/
