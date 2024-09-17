The devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour - September 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📖 [Read] 1 Peter 5:8 (KJV) Bible
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1-Peter-5-8/
“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:”
📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words
https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0
Credit to: World of Signs