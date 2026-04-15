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How to set up an Individual Coverage HRA or ICHRA for just $199 from Core Documents
CoreDocuments
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Welcome to Core Documents, the Trusted Source in affordable tax-saving benefit plan documents since 1997.

The Core Individual Coverage H-R-A Plan Document package provides everything an employer needs to set up an IRS and DOL compliant ICHRA for employees.

Under the plan, employees are reimbursed for health insurance bought on the open market or an exchange. This means freedom from the costs and constraints of one-size-fits-all traditional group health plans.

An Individual Coverage HRA is available to any size employer group for any benefit amount, making it a custom fit for just about any business.

And all reimbursements for premiums and related medical expenses are tax-free to the employee. The ICHRA is the most flexible HRA plan design available.

Employers define one or more employee classification groups, choosing from about a dozen status criteria, such as full-time, part-time, hourly, or salaried.

The company then decides the amount of the benefit, what is reimbursed, if funds rollover at the end of the year, and so forth.

And, it works with both HSAs and FSAs through an employer’s Section 125 Cafeteria plan.

Individual coverage options are wide open to the employee for any health insurance policy sold on the open market or through an exchange.

Medicare coverage qualifies, too; but not a group health plan, including that of a spouse or parent, nor does short term health insurance.

ICHRA rules provide for disclosure to employees of how the plan works, on buying individual health coverage, and of the HRA’s impact on ACA premium tax credit eligibility.

Plan sponsors must also have a written plan document in place with a copy of the summary plan description given to employees.

All required documents, notices, and forms are customized for your company and plan in the Core ICHRA Plan Document package.

This includes: The written plan document and summary description; the new ICHRA Notice to Employees; all election and substantiation forms, and an administrative guide.

And it all comes to you from Core Documents -- The Trusted Source.   With the Core ICHRA package, set-up is easy.

Once you receive your plan document package – usually the same business day – just sign in the two places indicated, copy and distribute the required ICHRA notice, SPD, election forms and substantiation forms to employees, and then file it with other personnel records.

There is no need to register the plan document with any government agency. It’s just that easy, and – it’s affordable – our price is for a one-time purchase, not an annual fee charged even when no update is needed.

Want to know more?

Give us a call at 1-888-755-3373; or, visit us online at coredocuments-dot-com; type ICHRA into the search box to see every article on the topic, or Contact Us with your questions.

We appreciate your interest in the Core ICHRA plan document package and look forward to working with you soon.

Website:  https://www.coredocuments.com/coreichra.php

Phone  888-755-3373


Keywords
ichra ic hraindividual coverage hraichra plan documentcore documents
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