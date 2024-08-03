Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week July 27 - August 2, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops struck the enclave's capital and satellite towns. At the same time, the number of dead in the region has already exceeded 39 thousand people, about 91 thousand suffered.

▪️A series of strikes hit several neighborhoods in Gaza, with the southern part of the city coming under the most concentrated fire. Also, amid the deteriorating epidemiological situation, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced a polio epidemic.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, Israeli forces intermittently launched air and artillery strikes against various targets. Palestinian militias, in turn, shelled Israeli positions near the Netzarim junction.

▪️Against this backdrop, the IDF announced the evacuation of the civilian population of Bureij to an expanded humanitarian zone. Thousands of Palestinians fled the settlement in preparation for another ground offensive.

▪️Meanwhile, Israeli authorities released 15 Palestinian prisoners accused of links to Hamas. They were transferred through the Kissufim checkpoint to Al-Aqsa Hospital, located in the Deir al-Balah neighborhood.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ground operation east of Khan Yunis has ended. The 98th Ha-Esh Airborne Division was withdrawn from al-Qarara and Bani Suheila, and up to 150 militants were eliminated.

▪️Israeli strikes on various parts of Rafah and clashes with Palestinian militias continued unabated. At the same time, the IDF carried out activities to expand and strengthen the Philadelphi Corridor.

▪️In the West Bank, Israeli security forces conducted raids in Palestinian Authority towns. All in all, since the beginning of the conflict on October 7, 2023, the total number of detainees has almost reached ten thousand.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar