Beer Gear: Brutul Lagerhead Turtle Blank and Tan Beer Layering Tool

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's cooling off out here. That means Porters and Stouts are back on the menu! I grabbed this from an impulse rack and thought we'd give it a spin. Worked as advertised.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Skal!
E.
Please leave a thumbs up, comment or share this around
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1