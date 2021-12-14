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#261: Defeating the Global Predators—Dr. Peter Breggin, MD
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11 views • December 14, 2021
Peter Breggin is known as “the conscience of psychiatry” for his decades’ worth of patient advocacy, his opposition to psychotropic drugs and lobotomies, and his 100+ expert testimonies at lawsuit trials against Big Pharma. An author or co-author of over 20 books, he has, with his wife Ginger Ross Breggin, released perhaps his most important work, Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.
It’s not a book about Covid. It’s THE book about Covid.
This is what Dr.Breggin and I discuss in this interview: the meticulously researched account of the origins of SARS-Cov2, the massive deceptions on the part of the Communist Chinese, and the elite billionaires who pull the global financial strings behind the scenes on the whole phenomenon. If you’re brand new to what’s really going on, this is a good place to start.
Support My Work
If you find my content valuable please consider supporting my work with a one-time donation here: http://www.coffinnation.com/
You may also consider joining Coffin Nation, our premium community. As a member, you will enjoy other shows and live webinars not available to the general public. Click here to learn more: http://www.coffinnation.com/
In this Episode You Will Learn
👉How and why Breggin knew this was a planned bioweapon
👉How his decades of patient advocacy prepared him for this fight
👉The way Big Media tells Big Pharma lies
👉How the CCP is a main hub of Fauci, Gates, Tedros, and Schwab
👉What the war on hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin tells you about the scamdemic
👉The urgent need for parents to wake up, get educated, and say no to these unsafe ineffective injections
👉Proof that the SARS-Cov 2 crisis was planned almost two decades ago
👉The more accurate estimate of vaccine injuries and deaths
👉What you can do starting right now
Resources Mentioned
👉Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey by Peter Breggin, MD and Ginger Ross Breggin https://amzn.to/2ZQicFa
👉Breggin’s website https://breggin.com/
It’s not a book about Covid. It’s THE book about Covid.
This is what Dr.Breggin and I discuss in this interview: the meticulously researched account of the origins of SARS-Cov2, the massive deceptions on the part of the Communist Chinese, and the elite billionaires who pull the global financial strings behind the scenes on the whole phenomenon. If you’re brand new to what’s really going on, this is a good place to start.
Support My Work
If you find my content valuable please consider supporting my work with a one-time donation here: http://www.coffinnation.com/
You may also consider joining Coffin Nation, our premium community. As a member, you will enjoy other shows and live webinars not available to the general public. Click here to learn more: http://www.coffinnation.com/
In this Episode You Will Learn
👉How and why Breggin knew this was a planned bioweapon
👉How his decades of patient advocacy prepared him for this fight
👉The way Big Media tells Big Pharma lies
👉How the CCP is a main hub of Fauci, Gates, Tedros, and Schwab
👉What the war on hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin tells you about the scamdemic
👉The urgent need for parents to wake up, get educated, and say no to these unsafe ineffective injections
👉Proof that the SARS-Cov 2 crisis was planned almost two decades ago
👉The more accurate estimate of vaccine injuries and deaths
👉What you can do starting right now
Resources Mentioned
👉Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey by Peter Breggin, MD and Ginger Ross Breggin https://amzn.to/2ZQicFa
👉Breggin’s website https://breggin.com/
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