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Brave and Decent Aussie Cop Quits to Expose the Covid Crime
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241 views • September 27, 2021
Brave and Decent Aussie Cop Quits to Expose the Covid Crime
Alex Cooney, Cops for Covid Truth, had to end his career in the police service to expose the political power crime of the covidscam. NSW Australia.
Hat off and low bow to you, brave Aussie man, true blue cop of honour.
The police have been behaving like animals and have already lost any trust. They have become a brutal criminal organisation of psychopaths and thugs and we need more cops like Alex.
mirrored from:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/cop-quits-to-expose-the-covid-crime_ZZrFTyHnzbZwA2A.html
Alex Cooney, Cops for Covid Truth, had to end his career in the police service to expose the political power crime of the covidscam. NSW Australia.
Hat off and low bow to you, brave Aussie man, true blue cop of honour.
The police have been behaving like animals and have already lost any trust. They have become a brutal criminal organisation of psychopaths and thugs and we need more cops like Alex.
mirrored from:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/cop-quits-to-expose-the-covid-crime_ZZrFTyHnzbZwA2A.html
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