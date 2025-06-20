BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️Iran targets IDF technology base in Be’er Sheev
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
19 hours ago

⚡️ Iran targets IDF technology base in Be’er Sheeva  (video from last night)

🚨 The strike appears to have damaged the Microsoft facility as well as shut down the local train station. The wider industrial park is known as a major R&D hub in Israel.

In an attack with a single missile that managed to evade all Israeli air defenses, it appears the Iranians scored a direct hit on the Computer Security Directorate of the IDF.

📝 Who Profits Research Center (https://www.whoprofits.org/companies/company/7371) -

In June 2023, Microsoft opened a new office in the hi-tech park “Gav-Yam” in the city of Be'er Sheva in the Naqab. The industrial park is located next to the Israeli military telecommunication base and Computer Service Directorate campus, and was built as part of a Southern Relocation plan led by the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

